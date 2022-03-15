Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, fuel prices have hit a new record high as the cost of oil soars – and prices could continue to rise.
Figures from data firm Experian Catalist show the average cost of a litre of diesel at UK forecourts on Sunday, March 13 was 173.4p, compared to a month ago when pump prices were just 151.6p per litre.
Take a look at the cheapest places across South Tyneside to buy your fuel according to PetrolPrices.com
1. Morrisons - Jarrow
The cheapest place to buy diesel in South Tyneside is at Morrisons in Jarrow, where petrol cost 169.7p per litre on the morning of Tuesday, March 15.
Photo: Google maps
2. Jet - Victoria Road
The next cheapest petrol station is Jet, in Victoria Road, where diesel costs 169.9p per litre on the morning of Tuesday, March 15.
Photo: Google maps
3. ASDA - South Shields
The next cheapest petrol station is ASDA, in Coronation Street, where petrol cost 170.7p per litre on the morning of Tuesday, March 15.
Photo: Google maps
4. ASDA - Boldon
The cheapest place to buy diesel in South Tyneside is at ASDA, in North Road, where petrol cost 170.7p per litre on the morning of Tuesday, March 15.
Photo: Google maps