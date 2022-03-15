Take a look at the cheapest places for diesel across South Tyneside.

Where is the cheapest diesel in South Tyneside? 8 stations to fill up at across the borough after Russia's invasion of Ukraine sees fuel prices surge

As diesel prices continue increasing following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, we find the cheapest places to fill up your tank across South Tyneside.

By Georgina Cutler
Tuesday, 15th March 2022, 2:36 pm

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, fuel prices have hit a new record high as the cost of oil soars – and prices could continue to rise.

Figures from data firm Experian Catalist show the average cost of a litre of diesel at UK forecourts on Sunday, March 13 was 173.4p, compared to a month ago when pump prices were just 151.6p per litre.

Take a look at the cheapest places across South Tyneside to buy your fuel according to PetrolPrices.com

1. Morrisons - Jarrow

The cheapest place to buy diesel in South Tyneside is at Morrisons in Jarrow, where petrol cost 169.7p per litre on the morning of Tuesday, March 15.

2. Jet - Victoria Road

The next cheapest petrol station is Jet, in Victoria Road, where diesel costs 169.9p per litre on the morning of Tuesday, March 15.

3. ASDA - South Shields

The next cheapest petrol station is ASDA, in Coronation Street, where petrol cost 170.7p per litre on the morning of Tuesday, March 15.

4. ASDA - Boldon

The cheapest place to buy diesel in South Tyneside is at ASDA, in North Road, where petrol cost 170.7p per litre on the morning of Tuesday, March 15.

