Where you can enjoy all the magic of Mary Poppins over the May bank holiday

A practically perfect nanny is visiting the North East this spring - and you can join her for a jolly bank holiday.

Mary Poppins will blow in to Crook Hall & Gardens next month for a supercalifragilisticexpialidocious weekend of fun.

Joined by her trusty companion Bert, the pair will spend two days in Durham over the early May bank holiday.

Crook Hall & Gardens will host themed games as Mary settles down with guests for a story.

You can try your hand at chalk drawing with Bert, feed the birds (if you remember your tuppence for a bag) and immerse yourself in all of the movie magic.

For families visiting the cafe, you can also enjoy snacks with more than a spoonful of sugar - including specially-themed homemade cakes and scones.

Regular entrance fees will apply and there is no need to book in advance.

*You can enjoy the event at Crook Hall & Gardens, Durham on Sunday, May 5 and Monday, May 6 between 10am and 4pm.