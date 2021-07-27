The KEY2Life food bank on Boldon Lane in South Shields is running its annual free school uniform exchange to provide families with free school uniform for their children, whatever their circumstances.

The cost of buying school uniforms can really add up, so the scheme helps families to save money by asking people to donate their old school uniform rather than throwing it out.

The donations of South Tyneside school uniforms, along with coats and shoes, can be dropped off at the KEY2life base at Boldon Lane Library, from Monday, August 2.

Families will be able to select free school uniforms for their children at the KEY2Life food bank on Boldon Lane in South Shields.

Volunteers will then sort out the donations – which must be clean and in a good condition – and from Monday, August 9 families can book a 30 minute appointment to browse and select what’s available.

Jo Benham Brown, business development and communities manager at KEY Project, said: “Our eagerly anticipated annual school uniform exchange really is a win-win for South Tyneside families – parents or carers can recycle, save cash and help other families.

"The uniform is free for all, you don’t have to be on benefits, so please get in touch to book your appointment.

"As always, our stock, organised by our wonderful team of volunteers, depends on what we have received, so please do check back if you can’t find what you need initially.”

Families can also contact KEY2Life with their uniform requests including school, items and sizes required, ahead of their visit.

Volunteers will then check and advise what’s in stock and bag the items ready for collection.

Larger families shopping for more than two children, can also book longer appointments and those using the scheme are asked to bring their own shopping bags if possible.

KEY2Life is also asking for donations of any spare clothes hangers and strong carrier bags for the scheme.

The charity is also appealing for donations of food for its KEY2Life food bank, which plays a crucial role in supporting some of the most vulnerable within its community.

KEY2Life is located at Boldon Lane Library, Boldon Lane, South Shields, and is open from 10am to 4pm, Monday to Friday.

To contact KEY2Life: call 07833 613 393 or message their Facebook page: @key2lifesouthtyneside.