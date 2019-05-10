Who will win the Eurovision Song Contest 2019? A look at the competition facing Hartlepool's Michael Rice

With a week until the grand final in Tel Aviv, Israel, fans are asking who will be crowned winner of the Eurovision Song Contest 2019 - and who the main competition is for Hartlepool's Michael Rice.

The Netherlands' candidate is favourite to come out on top with odds of 2/1.

Michael Rice performing during the filming for the Graham Norton Show. PA Images on behalf of So TV.

Singer-songwriter and former contestant on The Voice Of Holland Duncan Laurence could win his nation its first Eurovision title since 1975 and ensure the contest is held in Amsterdam come 2020.

Related: Seven things every Eurovision fan needs to know about UK entry Michael Rice, the singing sensation from Hartlepool

According to Coral, the 25-year-old remains favourite to take the title with his anthemic ballad Arcade, which debuted in March.

Russia is vaunted as the contender to knock Laurence from the top spot.

Sergey Lazarev's song Scream has odds of 5/1.

Italy also has a chance of stealing the crown.

Related: 'She made sure I got my dream' - Harlepool's Michael Rice pays tribute to mother as he prepares to represent UK at Eurovision Song Contest

Mahmood's track Soldi has solid odds of 7/1 but after falling ill earlier this week with a reported throat infection, the singer's chances may be reduced.

Sweden's John Lundvik with Too Late For Love remains in the running with odds of 8/1, according to the betting company.

Michael Rice remains an outlier with less impressive odds. The 21-year-old is 50/1 to guide the UK to a shock win.

Ireland's chances are even poorer, according to Coral, which gives them odds of 100/1.

Switzerland's Luca Hanni and Iceland's punk-techno band Hatari enter the week of the contest with odds of 10-1 and 12-1 respectively.

Cyprus, Greece, Malta, Slovenia, Norway and France also have good chances of ranking well, all earning odds of 40-1 or less.