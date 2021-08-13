The trip, on Sunday, September 19 is a significant step for the region’s WIs. In some cases it will be the first time members will have met face-to-face in the last two years.

The trip is open to WI members across Tyne and Wear. There are branches scattered across the city of Sunderland and South Tyneside. The trip is being organised by the committee at Bowes Belles in Gateshead.

The organisers are keen to stress the high level of hygiene in the coaches, which are "fogged" overnight after each journey, using chemicals in a machine which produces a smoke that fills the coach and sanitises the whole interior. This clears in a couple of hours.

WI members from across our area will be at the Harrogate Flower Show on September 19.

Electronic air filters have also been fitted which wipe out pollutants such as bacteria, viruses, moulds, allergens and germs. Any hard surfaces and touch points are cleaned with an anti-bacterial solution or wipes.

The trip to Newby Hall is keenly anticipated. Katherine Watson, president of Bowes Belles said: “We’ve had a really good response. Many of the ladies are keen to get out and about again.

“We’re just getting on with it. It indicates that members are ready to do normal things again. It’s really encouraging.”

Joanna Inglis is federation secretary of Tyne and Wear South Federation of WIs. She will be among the party travelling to Harrogate.

She said: “It’s just good to see that we’re getting back to normal and organising trips out and I’m definitely looking forward to it.

“It will be lovely to see people we haven’t seen properly for a couple of years. Most WIs are starting to meet again in person in August and September.”

Ticket and travel costs £29.50 per person and is available to female friends and family.

The journey starts at Wrekenton Methodist Church in Gateshead, arriving at Newby Hall at around 9.30am. Return departure is 4.30-5pm. Tickets for the flower show also give access to Newby Hall and gardens.

Anyone interested should email [email protected] by Sunday, August 15.