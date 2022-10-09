Win four pairs of tickets to see Sunderland AFC take on Wigan at the Stadium of Light

Win match day tickets

Sunderland return to the Stadium of Light for the visit of Wigan Athletic aiming for more luck in front of goal than their last two outings on Wearside.

Tony Mowbray's side had to settle for a point in each of the games with Championship rivals Preston North End and Blackpool, with Sunderland failing to find the net in both goalless draws.

With strikers Ross Stewart and Ellis Simms out injured, Mowbray and his Sunderland side will have to find a creative way of breaking their mini goalless run at the Stadium of Light when Wigan visit.

The tickets are four pairs in a series we’ll be giving away for home league games as Sunderland celebrates being back in the Championship.

To be in with a chance of winning one of the four pairs, answer this question: what is the name of the Wigan Athletic ground?

:: A: DS Stadium

:: B: DW Stadium

:: C: DK Stadium

Email your answer, along with your name and address and contact details, to [email protected] by 9am on Wednesday, October 12.

The winners will be notified via email on Wednesday and their tickets will be issued by the club in a digital format.

No details are passed on to third parties once the competition is drawn.

Tickets are non-transferable.

Keep a look out in our weekly We Are Sunderland lifestyle supplement on Saturdays for more giveaways.