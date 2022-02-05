Woman visits South Tyneside while walking UK coastline to raise money for two marine conservation charities

Blue Wilson is walking solo around the UK coastline to raise money for two marine conservation charities, Surfers Against Sewage and Sea Changers.

She is taking the challenge on in stages and has already walking 436.27 miles in 29 days. The 47-year-old has reached as far south as Snettisham in Norfolk and as far north as North Shields at the mouth of Tyne.

Blue, from Selby most recently walked along the Durham Heritage, Tyneside and Northumberland coastline taking her along Seaham, Seaburn, Whitburn and South Shields seeing many landmarks along the way including Souter Lighthouse.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blue Wilson at Souter Lighthouse

She said: “During my treks I have become increasingly aware of the perils endangering our oceans, marine life, coastal communities and climate. I have seen

first hand some of the great work my chosen charities have done and I want to help by contributing as much as possible to their future projects.

"Every year I hope to complete as big a section as possible until successfully completing the entire coastline in an estimated five years.”

Blue walking along Durham Heritage and Northumberland Coastline

The next leg of her journey (Day 30) will commence on February, 10 where will walk northwards from North Shields towards Alnmouth and hopefully make it to Beadnell by February 13.

Blue has set a fundraising target of £4,000 per year aiming to raise £20,000 in total by the end of the five years.

As Blue is raising money for two separate causes donations can be made to Sea Changers at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/BLUE-WILSON and donations for Surfers Against Sewage at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/BLUE-WILSON42

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today.

Blue at Seaham

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.