Savannah Lily appearing on The Voice Kids

Savannah Lily Boak from Jarrow appeared on the most recent series of the ITV singing show, making it all the way to the final.

Savannah is a huge lover of country music, noting one of her musical influences is country queen Carrie Underwood.

However the 14-year-old decided to change direction when she featured in the first episode of the latest series.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Savannah Lily appearing on The Voice Kids

She sang Elton John’s ‘Goodbye Yellow Brick Road’ for her blind audition and received three turns from judges Pixie Lott, Danny Jones and Melanie C.

The Jarrow school pupil chose Pixie Lott as her mentor and won her battle after singing The Impossible Dream and won a place in the final where she performed ‘Oh Holy Night’.

Savannah loved every second of being on the show and her mum Stephanie described it as a fantastic experience for her.

Posting on her music page on Facebook, Lily said: “This has got to be the best moment of my life so far. To get to the FINAL of The Voice Kids UK and sing such a beautiful song was a dream come true.”

She thanked her mentor Pixie Lott for the amazing opportunity and congratulated fellow contestant Torrin Cuthill who was crowned the winner of the show.

Stephanie said: “We were incredibly proud when we watched her performances. She took every stage of the competition in her stride and it was amazing to watch her confidence grow throughout the show.

"She spent a lot of time in London for rehearsals and filming alongside the other contestants and she has made some really great friends who are all very supportive of each other.”

Singing has been a big part of Savannah’s life as she does singing lessons with vocal coach, Julie Miles from Vocal Ovation who she has worked with for the past four years.

Although her journey on The Voice Kids is over, the singing career has very much begun for Savannah. She is currently working on her own music and is looking forward to watch opportunities awaits her.

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today.