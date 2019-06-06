A young dancer from South Shields is shooting for the stars following her success at Cumbria’s Queen of the Solway festival.

Holly Skiggs, 15, from Gorse Avenue, South Shields attended the annual dance festival in Maryport during May half-term, where she competed against some of the best in the region.

Holly Skiggs at home in South Shields, with some of her dance trophies

She took home the titles of Cumbrian Senior Ballet Champion and the Cumbrian Senior Modern Champion, as well as winning the overall award for Dance of the Festival.

“She just blew us away,” said Holly’s mum, Angela Skiggs. “The competition over there is unbelievable, especially ballet and tap, they take it really seriously."

Dancing since she was seven years-old, Holly attends Carley Dance and Theatre, at Harton Primary School, with Karen Ratcliffe. Earlier this year, she came runner-up in the NCDTA North East championships at The Customs House.

Angela said: “She’s so dedicated, she loves what she does and works really hard for it; she’s there five days a week.”

Holly is now following her dreams of starring in the West End, as she heads off to Laine Theatre Arts Summer School in Essex in August, and is set to start auditioning for theatre schools at the end of this year.

“That’s her ultimate dream, to dance and be on the stage,” said Angela. “The feedback that I get is that she has a lot of talent, it’s nice to know she’s got all this support behind her.

“We’re unbelievably proud of her,” she added. “She’s a very special little girl.”