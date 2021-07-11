Your pictures as South Tyneside cheers on England in Euro 2020 final against Italy

As we head towards the Euro 2020 final where Gareth Southgate’s England side will face Roberto Mancini’s Italy at Wembley, you have been flying your red and white colours with pride.

Gazette readers came in their droves to share fantastic England-themed photographs with us on Sunday, July 11.

So grab your scarf and stick on a bit of Fat Les – here are some of your favourite snaps to celebrate the milestone day.

Post your own to our Facebook page here and don’t forget to check back on this article as we add more.

1. Go team The lads ready to cheer on England! Photo: Natalie Todd Buy photo

2. Little angel Sharnie Leigh's 10-week old baby rocking an 'it's coming home' babygrow. Photo: Sharnie Leigh Buy photo

3. Flags galore Logan age 9. Photo: Barbara Mulley Buy photo

4. Thumbs up This young fan is ready for action! Photo: Ashley Scott Buy photo