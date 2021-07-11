Families have been sharing their "come on England" photos!

Your pictures as South Tyneside cheers on England in Euro 2020 final against Italy

Whisper it … “it’s coming home”.

By Debra Fox
Sunday, 11th July 2021, 5:28 pm

As we head towards the Euro 2020 final where Gareth Southgate’s England side will face Roberto Mancini’s Italy at Wembley, you have been flying your red and white colours with pride.

Gazette readers came in their droves to share fantastic England-themed photographs with us on Sunday, July 11.

So grab your scarf and stick on a bit of Fat Les – here are some of your favourite snaps to celebrate the milestone day.

1. Go team

The lads ready to cheer on England!

Photo: Natalie Todd

2. Little angel

Sharnie Leigh's 10-week old baby rocking an 'it's coming home' babygrow.

Photo: Sharnie Leigh

3. Flags galore

Logan age 9.

Photo: Barbara Mulley

4. Thumbs up

This young fan is ready for action!

Photo: Ashley Scott

