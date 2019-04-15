Your pictures: Nine beautiful photographs by Shields Gazette readers

Spring has most certainly sprung - and now that we're just a few days away from Easter, we've taken a look back over the first part of the year.

And what a few months it has been! It seemed the perfect time to take a moment of calm and remember some of the great photographs we have been sent by you, the Gazette readers. We change the Facebook cover picture on the Shields Gazette page every week, and here is a re-cap of some of our favourite images from 2019 so far. If you have a picture to share, email gazette.news@northeast-press.co.uk or visit us on Facebook and Twitter.

1. Snow angels Ann Craik shared this great picture of Ellie Jackson and Kaci Jackson enjoying the snow in Jarrow. ugc Buy a Photo

2. Grazing at Cleadon A lovely view by Deka Roy. ugc Buy a Photo

3. In action Causing a splash by Denis Laverick. ugc Buy a Photo

4. Souter skies A stormy view over the lighthouse by Mark Beadle. ugc Buy a Photo

View more