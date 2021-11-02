Members of Youth Group The Hut, which is part of South Tyneside Youth Service, are walking 122 miles over a year to pay tribute to Chloe, Liam and the other 22 people who lost their lives during the Manchester Arena bombing attack in 2017.

In the latest leg of their mission, the group took part in the Hadrian’s Wall Challenge, organised by NE Youth, and walked 10.2 miles through Bowness-on-the-Solway, in Cumbria, meaning they have 104.98 miles to go on the fundraising mission.

Lilly Davison; Chloe Williams; Gracie Nairn; Ruby Duff; Ruby Hunter; Youth workers Kelly Butler & Billy Wilson

The group was part of around 200 other young people from various NE Youth member organisations who collectively walked the full 85 miles of Hadrian’s Wall

Councillor Adam Ellison, Lead Member for Children, Young People and Families, said: “These young people are to be applauded for their efforts.

“The Together Forever Trust is a cause very close to the hearts of our borough, not only honouring the memory of Chloe and Liam, but also helping young people from our communities go on and fulfil their dreams. It is fantastic to see this group of young people challenging themselves in this way to support their peers.”

The group are aiming to raise £1220 for the Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust, which was set up by the parents of Chloe Rutherford, 17 and Liam Curry, 19, who were sadly killed during the Manchester attack.

Members of South Tyneside youth group, The Hut

Pink and Blue Day remembers Chloe, Liam and the other 22 people who lost their lives in the tragic incident on May 22 2017.

The Hut youth group provides an opportunity for young people in South Tyneside to learn useful new skills, take part in activities and raise money for local charities.

To support The Hut youth group on their walk, visit their Just Giving page via www.justgiving.com/fundraising/thehutyouthproject2021 .

