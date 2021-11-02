Youth group pay tribute to Chloe and Liam as they continue fundraising mission of walking 122 miles in one year
A South Tyneside youth group walked 10.2 miles as they raise money for the Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust and aim to walk 122 miles over a year.
Members of Youth Group The Hut, which is part of South Tyneside Youth Service, are walking 122 miles over a year to pay tribute to Chloe, Liam and the other 22 people who lost their lives during the Manchester Arena bombing attack in 2017.
In the latest leg of their mission, the group took part in the Hadrian’s Wall Challenge, organised by NE Youth, and walked 10.2 miles through Bowness-on-the-Solway, in Cumbria, meaning they have 104.98 miles to go on the fundraising mission.
The group started the challenge earlier this year on Pink and Blue day, May 22, by walking from Roker Pier to South Shields Pier and intend to finish the walk on the same day with the same route next year.
The group was part of around 200 other young people from various NE Youth member organisations who collectively walked the full 85 miles of Hadrian’s Wall
Councillor Adam Ellison, Lead Member for Children, Young People and Families, said: “These young people are to be applauded for their efforts.
“The Together Forever Trust is a cause very close to the hearts of our borough, not only honouring the memory of Chloe and Liam, but also helping young people from our communities go on and fulfil their dreams. It is fantastic to see this group of young people challenging themselves in this way to support their peers.”
The group are aiming to raise £1220 for the Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust, which was set up by the parents of Chloe Rutherford, 17 and Liam Curry, 19, who were sadly killed during the Manchester attack.
Pink and Blue Day remembers Chloe, Liam and the other 22 people who lost their lives in the tragic incident on May 22 2017.
The Hut youth group provides an opportunity for young people in South Tyneside to learn useful new skills, take part in activities and raise money for local charities.
To support The Hut youth group on their walk, visit their Just Giving page via www.justgiving.com/fundraising/thehutyouthproject2021 .