Person suffers life-threatening injuries after incident at Fellgate Metro Station

Emergency services were called to Fellgate Metro Station, in Jarrow, shortly before 9.45am on Monday, March 25, following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

Nexus suspended Tyne and Wear Metro services between Pelaw and Sunderland while emergency services worked to resolve the incident.

A person has been taken to hospital following an incident at Fellgate Metro station. Photo: Google Maps.

NEAS sent two ambulance crews, two Hazardous Area Response Team crews, a clinical team leader and also requested support from the Great North Air Ambulance (GNAA).

The BTP has confirmed to the Shields Gazette that the casualty suffered life-threatening injuries as a result of the incident.

They have been taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary (RVI), in Newcastle, for further treatment.

A British Transport Police spokesperson commented: "Officers were called to Fellgate Metro Station at 9.43am today (March 25) following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

“Paramedics also attended and a person was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. The incident is not being treated as suspicious.”

A North East Ambulance Service spokesperson added: "We were called to an incident at Fellgate Metro Station in Jarrow at 9.43am this morning.

"We dispatched two ambulance crews, two crews from our Hazardous Area Response Team and a clinical team leader, and requested support from Great North Air Ambulance Service.