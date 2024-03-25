Person suffers life-threatening injuries after incident at Fellgate Metro Station
Emergency services were called to Fellgate Metro Station, in Jarrow, shortly before 9.45am on Monday, March 25, following reports of a casualty on the tracks.
Officers from the British Transport Police (BTP) and paramedics from the North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) were dispatched to the scene.
Nexus suspended Tyne and Wear Metro services between Pelaw and Sunderland while emergency services worked to resolve the incident.
NEAS sent two ambulance crews, two Hazardous Area Response Team crews, a clinical team leader and also requested support from the Great North Air Ambulance (GNAA).
The BTP has confirmed to the Shields Gazette that the casualty suffered life-threatening injuries as a result of the incident.
They have been taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary (RVI), in Newcastle, for further treatment.
A British Transport Police spokesperson commented: "Officers were called to Fellgate Metro Station at 9.43am today (March 25) following reports of a casualty on the tracks.
“Paramedics also attended and a person was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. The incident is not being treated as suspicious.”
A North East Ambulance Service spokesperson added: "We were called to an incident at Fellgate Metro Station in Jarrow at 9.43am this morning.
"We dispatched two ambulance crews, two crews from our Hazardous Area Response Team and a clinical team leader, and requested support from Great North Air Ambulance Service.
"One person has been taken to the RVI by road for further treatment."