So we thought we would get you in the mood by delving into the Shields Gazette's archives to find pictures from Christmases past.



1. Camel parade The annual camel parade through South Shields is a relatively new addition to the town's festive celebrations. This pictures was taken in 2014.

2. Carol service Pupils and staff from St Matthew's Primary School, in Jarrow, prepare for a carol service at Park Road Methodist Church, in Bede Burn Road, in 1991.

3. New arrivals Christmas babies at South Tyneside District Hospital in 2012. Pictured with midwives Anne Mackay and Mandy Jackson are, from left, baby Rashid, Holly Mitchell and Elise Walker.

4. Lighting the way Festive lights adorn Green Street, in South Shields, in 1968.

