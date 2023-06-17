Photos show car on its roof following a crash in South Shields
A car has flipped onto its roof following a collision on a South Shields road.
The crash happened at around midday on Saturday, June 17, on Bents Park Road in South Shields.
According to people at the scene, a white car had crashed into a parked vehicle which caused it to roll over.
Photos show police in attendance while a recovery van works to remove the overturned car.
Witnesses have told the Shields Gazette that they do not believe that anyone was injured as a result of the crash
The Gazette has contacted Northumbria Police for a comment on the incident.
More to follow.