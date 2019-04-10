Photos show damage caused to car after it catches fire on roundabout

A car caught light while on a key route in and out of South Tyneside.

The Mercedes car was on the roundabout linking John Reid Road, Newcastle Road and Leam Lane and Auckland Terrace earlier on today.

A crew of firefighters from South Shields Community Fire Station were called to the scene and put out the fire and made the vehicle safe to prevent a further blaze.

Police also attended to help manage traffic and ensure the vehicle was recovered.

The emergency services were called out at around 2pm and spent an hour at the scene.