Picture special: Having fun at the Christmas camel parade in South Shields

A popular family event watched by thousands every year is returning to South Shields this Christmas.

It was announced last week that the South Shields camel parade will go ahead in the town for the fifth year running this December.

It will return on December 7, with the three wise men leading the procession down Ocean Road, along to Haven Point.

As ever, the parade will feature an assortment of family-friendly entertainment before a fantastic fireworks display.

The camel parade will follow the town’s Christmas lights swtich on on Thursday, November 22.

Switch-on events will also take place in Jarrow on November 23, and Hebburn on November 26.

Council bosses have reassured the public that the welfare of the camels is taken very seriously, following criticism about the event.

The parade features domesticated camels from a specialist company, which has the “highest standards” in animal welfare, according to the council.

