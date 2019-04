Margaret Thornton, who has terminal cancer, dreamed of becoming a detective during her childhood on Wearside. And when Northumbria Police heard of her ambition, they teamed up with Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service to make it a reality. Here, we take a look at how her magical day unfolded, and share some of your messages of support for the emergency services in granting the 70-year-old her wish.

1. Becoming a firefighter Mary Pinder: "That's brilliant and it was great what the officers did to make her dream come true."

2. Margaret Thornton with Sergeant Lisa Thubron Irene Beer said: "Looking good Margaret can't wait to hear all about it."

3. Margaret's new police credentials Mary Clark said: "What a lovely thing for the police to do for that lady, to make a dream come true for her."

4. With her colleagues Julie Harvey Davis said: "Good for you Margaret, well done."

