Picture tribute to inspiring North-East women on International Women’s Day

Clockwise from left, singer Jade Thirlwall, hospice founder Alice Bendle and England women's football captain Steph Houghton.
Thursday, March 8, marks International Women’s Day.

Here, in recognition of the annual celebration, is a gallery of pictures of inspiring women from across the North East.

Many are household names for their achievements in a variety of fields such as entertainment, politics and sport.

Others have made their mark on a more local level by battling illness, campaigning for a particlar cause or through their work in industry or education.

Remember too that this slideshow features only a relative handful of our heroines.

There are countless more we are only too happy to toast today.