PICTURES: Dolphins spotted in the River Tyne between North and South Shields Piers

Photos by Denis O'Neill River Tyne between South and North Shields piers

Check out these incredible pictures of dolphins off the North East coast.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dolphins are increasingly being spotted off the North East coast of England, particularly near the River Tyne and these sightings, often of bottlenose dolphins, have delighted locals and tourists alike.

The presence of dolphins indicates improving marine health and biodiversity in the region - they are typically seen hunting for fish such as mackerel and herring, especially during warmer months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Conservation groups monitor their activity, encouraging responsible viewing practices to avoid disturbing the animals, with dolphin sightings near the Tyne representing a positive sign of nature’s resilience, offering both ecological insights and a unique wildlife experience right off the coast of Tyneside.

The following pictures were taken by Denis O'Neill of an area of the River Tyne between South and North Shields piers.