Pigeons stolen in South Shields burglary wing their way home

A delighted pigeon fancier has been reunited with his birds after they were stolen from his South Shields loft.

Between 6pm on Sunday and 10am on Monday, nine pigeons were stolen from King George Road.

Earlier today, police received information about suspected stolen pigeons and were able to identify them as those taken in the burglary.

PC Steve Chappell reunited owner Tom Fry with his birds.

A 33-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of burglary other than dwelling.

Enquiries are on-going and anyone with information is asked to contact Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference 286 050218 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.