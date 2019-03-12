Plan to demolish North Marine Park’s former tea rooms as part of £3.2m revamp of South Shields beauty spot

Council bosses are planning to demolish the former tea rooms at North Marine Park.

South Tyneside Council, which submitted the application to itself as part of its normal planning procedure, is in the process of a £3.2m scheme to restore the South Shields park to its former glory.

The building is between Sea Road and the bowling greens.

According to an application form submitted to the council: “The building is vacant and has fallen into a state of disrepair and is being demolished as part of the overall North Marine Park restoration project.”

This adds work is expected to start on May 13 and finish by May 17.

The council has been given lottery funding worth £2.4m to help with the costs of the project.

This includes improvements to the park’s lighting, seating, footpaths and bowling area.

There are also plans for art installations at the bandstand, grotto and Lawe Top area, as well as ‘pay to play’ activities, such as pitch and putt and bowling.

The park is expected to remain open throughout construction work, which is due to take about 12 months to complete.

Comments on the tea rooms demolition plans can be sent to the council’s planning department until Monday, March 25.

James Harrison

James Harrison , Local Democracy Reporting Service