Planning on travelling by Metro this weekend? Bank Holiday timetable changes revealed

With the second May Bank Holiday weekend approaching, there's plenty of people looking to get out and about in South Shields.

The sun is set to shine down on South Tyneside as residents enjoy the extended weekend.

But if you're planning on heading out and about in the North East this weekend, make sure you're aware of the timetable changes on the Metro.

Nexus have revealed their timetable changes over the Bank Holiday - and they'll still be running plenty of trains.

The metro system will run as usual over the weekend, with the regular Saturday and Sunday timetables in place.

But on Monday, trains will run to a Saturday timetable with some minor amendments.

That means the first train to leave South Shields on Monday morning will come at 5:48am.

The second outbound service of the day - scheduled for 6:11am - will run one minute earlier until Pelaw.

If you're wanting to travel to stations up to St James, the final train of the Bank Holiday will depart South Shields at 10:11pm.

There will still be trains running from South Shields until 11:56pm, but these services will terminate at one of Monument, Manors or Benton.

For those heading back to South Shields from a day further afield, the last train from Central Station to South Shields will depart at 11:26pm.