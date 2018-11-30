Plans lodged to bulldoze South Shields oub

Plans have been submitted to bulldoze a South Tyneside pub.

South Tyneside Council has issued a public notice of its intentions to flatten the Satellite pub in Henderson Road, Simonside, South Shields.

The venue, which was built in the late 1950s, is now owned by South Tynesie Council after it bought the pub last month with the aim of redeveloping the site.

If the plans are approved by the council’s planning department then work could begin at the start of the new year.

The application stated: “The building is surplus to requirements and (the demolition) is to make way for future development of the site.”

If the building is raised, the area will then be top soiled and fenced off.

Back in June 2011, there was high hopes for the pub when new landlady Julie Foster took over the watering hole.

At the time she told the Gazette: “We’ve cleaned it from top to bottom and have painted the main bar.

“It’s unrecognisable from what it was. We’re going to have live music every Saturday night and karaoke on Friday nights.”

“I’m also planning various themed curry and steak nights and, on a trial basis, we’ll be offering ales at £2 a pint from noon to 6pm.”

She added: “The Satellite needs a bit of stability and I think I can offer that.”

Sadly the pub now has metal shutters across its windows as its fate is decided at a future planning meeting.

It’s thought the site has been closed for about a year.

A South Tyneside Council spokesman added: “We acquired the Satellite pub last month for redevelopment.”