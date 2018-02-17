Plans to build sports complex on South Shields park are withdrawn

Controversial plans to build a new sporting complex on Temple Memorial Park in South Shields have been withdrawn.

Westoe Rugby Club had hoped to be given the green light to create a new home and club house for its teams.

Gerard New

The site would also have been used by South Shields Cricket Club and include squash courts and tennis courts.

The club’s current home - in Wood Terrace, South Shields - was to have been sold and turned into a housing development.

Last night, South Tyneside Council and the club confirmed planning applications for both the sports complex on Temple Memorial Park and the housing development had been withdrawn.

A spokesman for South Tyneside Council said: “We can confirm that South Shields and Westoe Club’s planning applications in relation to a new sports development at Temple Park and a residential development at the club’s existing location have been withdrawn.”

Chairman of the club Duncan Murray said: “The application has been withdrawn by the applicant while it considers its options.”

The news has been welcomed by campaigners from the Friends of Temple Memorial Park.

Gerard New said: “This is brilliant news. We had been hoping it would be either withdrawn or rejected.

“We know Temple Park has been subject to people wanting to build on the land before, so the next stage is to try and make sure it’s secure for future generations.

“What is going to be really nice is we can now look more at the positive aspects rather than the negative side of things for the park.

“It is great news. Hopefully, we will now see more people using the park and maybe turn some of the ideas we have to raise the profile of the park into reality.”

Fellow campaigner Paul Freeman said: “I am absolutely overjoyed, however, I’ve been told they have until October if they want to submit another set of plans.

“We can now look at first of all getting some recognition the park as a war memorial and secondly to get the land classed as an asset of public value.”

The plans had received a mixed response from local residents with some backing the move of the club from its current base.

A large number of people were against the plans - forming a Friends of Temple Memorial Park group to campaign against the go ahead.

Temple Memorial Park was gifted to the people of South Shields in recognition of their efforts during World War two.