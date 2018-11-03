Plans to relocate post office on South Shields estate gets rubber stamped

A trouble-hit pub which has become a magnet for vandals is set to house a local Post Office.

The former Red Duster pub, in Whiteleas Way, South Shields, has lain vacant for a number of years.

Coun Ernest Gibson

It had been due to be converted into a Heron’s food store but those plans were later scrapped.

Now, it is understood the One Stop convenience store is set to take over the premise - which will also include a Post Office.

A consultation on the move by Post Office Ltd was carried out earlier this year with decision-makers rubber stamping the re-location.

However, as yet no date has been set for the move which will be take the branch 120 metres from its current location.

People have been asking for the place to be bulldozed and if something wasn’t done soon with the building, then I would have fully supported them. Coun Ernest Gibson

An announcement by the Post Office said: “The same range of services would continue to be available, from posting letters and parcels to collecting and returning online shopping items.

“Customers will also be able to take advantage of a wide range of banking services including cash withdrawals and balance enquiries for customers of all the main UK banks.”

No Comment was available from the shop group.

It is understood the opening hours will be Monday to Sunday 6am until 11pm.

Coun for Whiteleas, Ernest Gibson has welcomed the news and saying it was “about time” something was done with the derelict building.

He said: “The place has lain empty for too long and at times has become a magnet for vandalism.

“It has impacted on the residents who have had to see the empty building every day.

He added: “People have been asking for the place to be bulldozed.

“If something wasn’t done soon with the building, then I would have fully supported them.

“But it’s great news that, finally, it appears something is going to be done and the building is going to be turned into something which will benefit the community.”

Meanwhile, the council’s community wardens have been patrolling the site in a bid to keep vandals and anti-social yobs at bay.

A spokesperson for South Tyneside Council said: “The Community Wardens continue to patrol this area as a hot spot following reports of youths accessing the property and the Neighbourhood officer continues to monitor the situation.”