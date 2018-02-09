Plans unveiled for new South Tyneside primary school

The future of education in Hebburn has been unveiled.

An application to replace the current Toner Avenue Primary School in Hebburn will go before South Tyneside Council’s Planning Committee in the next few months.

A view of the proposed playground

Work could start later this year, if the plans get the green light.

The scheme would see the current school, which is in a poor state of repair, demolished after a larger replacement has been built to the rear of the existing building.

The new school would feature a two-storey teaching block, a double height hall which would also be available for community use, playing fields, hard play areas, a Multi Use Games Area and a secure Early Years garden.

Children would continue to use the existing school while the new school is under construction.

The school playing field

The new school would initially cater for 630 pupils between the ages of 4 and 11 and would help to accommodate new families moving into the area. There would be three classes in each year as well as a nursery, initially with 26 places.

The move to incorporate an additional class in each year reflects the expected increase in pupil numbers as a result of new housing developments in Hebburn.

Coun Joan Atkinson, Lead Member for Children, Young People and Families, said: "Hebburn has seen significant growth in recent years with hundreds of new homes built. Our plan for a new school demonstrates our commitment to meet the educational needs of new families moving into the town.

"We recognise that the school environment can impact positively on children’s learning and academic progress so our investment in new facilities which are fit for the 21st century are critical in making sure all our children have the best start in life."

Headteacher Michael Arthur said: "This could be an amazing opportunity for the children of Toner Avenue. They deserve the very best learning environment and the new school would provide them with just that.

"We are all very excited about the project and the plans show that soon Toner Avenue could have a state of the art building for the children to learn, flourish and excel in."