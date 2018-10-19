Platform boards 'not working' on Metro system

There are problems with platform boards not working correctly on the Metro system this morning.

Metro says that trains are not running to timetable either.

The service tweeted: "Due to a technical fault the information boards on platforms are not working correctly.

"We are running a frequent service but not to timetable.

"We are working to fix the problem as quickly as possible and will update you further once the issue has been resolved."

The service has since added: "From start of service today we have been experiencing technical issues with the system that routes trains to timetable.

"This is why we are having issues with our digital passenger information boards.

"We are sorry for the delay and inconvenience caused to your journey this morning."