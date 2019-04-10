Police and crime commissioner vera Baird QC in running for equality award

Police and crime commissioner Dame Vera Baird is in the running for an award which recognises supporters of equality.

Celebrating the positive contributions made by individuals, organisations and groups, the LGBTQ North East Awards have named Dame Vera in the short-list to receive the ‘Ally of the Year’ accolade.

Dame Vera is known as a vocal supporter of LGBTQ rights, championing inclusion and understanding for all.

Her support has included providing funding to train advocates to engage with the police and the criminal justice system to raise awareness of LGBTQ issues.

This has involved training officers on the impact of LGBTQ hate crime, and to help sign-post victims to support services.

The OPCC continues to hold regular LGBTQ advisory sessions to hear the views of the LGBTQ communities on how Northumbria Police engages well with the community and where further improvements can be made.

Commenting on her award nomination, Dame Vera Baird QC said: “I’m delighted to have been shortlisted for this award.

"I’m proud to be considered, alongside other fantastic people, as a voice that represents our LGBTQ communities.

"Together, we’re bringing issues that matter to the forefront and pushing for positive change - I wish all nominees the best of luck.”

Ryan Houston, founder of Rainbow Foundation, said: “We are delighted to see Dame Vera make it to the final of this year' awards.

"This highlights her continued effort to support the LGBTQ community in the North East, as well as her continued dedication to support LGBTQ employees within the police force.”