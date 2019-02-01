Police appeal after three masked men attempt to rob a frozen food store in South Shields

Police are appealing for information after three mean wearing balaclavas attempted to rob a store.

At about 4.10pm on Sunday (January, 27) police received a report of a robbery at Heron Foods on Frederick Street.

Police are trying to trace these men.

Shortly before closing, the men entered the shop and ran towards the ATM and cash office.

They shouted at two female members of staff who were able to securely lock themselves inside the office.

The men then tried to force their way into the cash office but were unable to do so and left empty handed.

Nobody was injured during the incident but the staff were very shaken up by what happened.

Enquiries to identify those responsible are ongoing and anyone who might have information about this is asked to contact police.