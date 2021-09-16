Irena Treciokiene, 73.

Irena Treciokiene was last seen in Jarrow yesterday morning (September 15) at around 11.15am and it is understood she had been to the post office in the Viking Centre.

Irena is described as approximately 5ft 5” tall, very thin build with short cropped grey hair and was wearing dark rimmed spectacles, gold hoop earrings, a gold bracelet, gold chain and yellow watch and was carrying a wooden walking stick.

She was wearing a dark green, knee length hooded jacket, with purple lining in hood, dark trousers and black and white striped, soft plimsoll shoes. Irena also has visible two gold teeth.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northumbria Police said: “Irena or anyone who may have seen her, or has information about her whereabouts is asked to get in touch as soon as possible by calling 101 or using the Tell us Something page quoting log NP-20210915-0924.”