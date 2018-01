Police are appealing for help to trace a man missing from South Tyneside.

Craig Francis Potts, 43, was last seen yesterday afternoon in Armstrong Court, Hebburn.

He is described as white, 5ft 9 inches, large build, short wavy brown hair, with a ginger/brown beard.

He was wearing work clothes, possible jeans, a navy t-shirt and black hooded top.

Craig or anyone who has information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference 40 160118.