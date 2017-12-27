Police appeal for South Shields-born man missing in North Yorkshire

Police have launched an appeal to help find a South Shields-born man, missing from his home in North Yorkshire.

Craig Webster, who now lives Knaresborough, was last seen by friends at an address in Jennyfields, Harrogate at around 1.30pm on Saturday, December 23.

Officers are growing concerned for his welfare as he does not have access to cash or transport and it is out of character for him to be missing and out of contact for so long.

The 42 year old, who is originally from South Shields,, was last seen wearing blue jeans, a dark grey Karrimor jacket with a fur hood, tweed flat cap and green/black walking boots.

Anyone who thinks they may have seen him, or knows his whereabouts is urged to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1 and quote incident number 12170229306.