Police appeal to the public for help in finding a missing South Shields man

Police are appealing for help in finding a missing South Tyneside man.

Northumbria Police have issued an appeal for help in finding a South Shields man who was last seen in Monday, August 19.

Rik Shepard, 35, was reported missing two days later - with officers carrying out extensive inquiries in an effort to locate him.

Attempts to locate Rik have so far been unsuccessful as his family and officers grow increasingly concerned for his welfare.

Rik is described as a white male, 5ft 9in tall, of large build with a beard, blue eyes and wears glasses.

It is believed that Rik could be wearing an orange coat, blue jeans and black shoes.

Rik, or anyone who knows of his whereabouts, is asked to contact Northumbria Police by sending a direct message on social media, using the live chat function on the Force’s website or by calling 101 quoting log number NP-20240821-0231.