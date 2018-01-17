Police are hunting a man who has been recalled to prison

Police are looking for a man who needs to be back in prison.

Officers are searching for 30-year-old Christopher Hills, who is wanted on recall to prison after his parole licence was revoked.

Mr Hills has links to the Chester-le-Street and Northumbria area.

He is described as being 6ft tall and of heavy build.

Sergeant Craig Rudd, from Durham Constabulary, said that Mr Hills knows he is wanted by police and is continuing to evade arrest.

He said: “I am certain that Mr Hills is currently residing with friends and associates in the Chester-le-Street and Northumbria area. I would encourage him to hand himself in at the nearest police station, or alternatively contact police via 101.

“It is vitally important that those people with Mr Hills are aware that harbouring a fugitive is a criminal offence. We would like to ask anyone who has information regarding his current location to contact us as soon as possible.”

Anyone who recognises Mr Hills or has any information on his whereabouts should call Durham Constabulary on 101 or information can be passed on to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.