Police are warning motorists to only drive if essential

Roads across the region have been hit by further snowfall as the Beast from the East continues to bite.

A jacknifed lorry is blocking part of the A1 in County Durham but roads across the area remain passable with care.

Traffic moving, with care, on Hylton Bridge, this morning

A Northumbria Police spokesman said: "The #beastfromtheeast is still raging, our advice remains to only make essential journeys.

"Roads are icy underneath the falling snow and driving conditions remain treacherous. No major road closure."

Durham Police are dealing with the incident on the northbound carriageway, between Junction 59 and Junction 60.

Durham RPU tweeted: "Lorry jackknifed on the A1(M) northbound between J.59 A167 and J.60 A689 partially blocking lane 1, be careful out there folks please and drive carefully and sensibly"

Weather south bound traffic A19 Elwick Village. Picture by FRANK REID

Police warn that road conditions continue to be extremely precarious this morning.

The A1(M) northbound is now blocked between J59 and J61, and the southbound carriageway is blocked between J62 and J63. The A66 remains closed.

They are advising against all non-essential travel.

A Durham Police spokesman said: "Police are advising against all non-essential travel.

Hartlepool Borough Council gritter stuck in drifting snow on the Elwick Village to Hartlepool road. Picture by FRANK REID

"A minority of road users are continuing to drive too fast despite the adverse conditions.

"Although road conditions are slightly better than yesterday, they are still treacherous. We continue to advise against all non-essential travel.

"If you are using the roads, take extreme care. Leave extra time for your journey, keep your distance from other vehicles, and ensure your car is fully cleared of snow and ice before setting off."

A Cleveland Police spokesman said: "Cleveland is set for another day in an amber warning from the MET Office. Only drive if essential!

They added: If you do need to drive, DO NOT leave your vehicles defrosting unattended!

Please follow the below advice:

- Keep an eye on weather updates by tuning in to your local radio and by checking the Met Office, Cleveland Police, Public Health and Local Authority websites/ social media

- For those who must travel, allow more time for it and exercise extra care and patience on the roads

- Ensure your vehicle is winter-driving ready by checking tyre pressure, brakes and washer fluid

- Make sure all snow is cleared from lights, windscreens, windows and the vehicle roof before setting off

- Make sure you have warm clothing and sturdy footwear in your car, as well as snacks and water in case of delays

- Ensure your mobile phone is fully charged in case your vehicle breaks down

- Due to high demand: If your vehicle suffers a slight bump on the road, there is no need to report minor damage to police, just make sure to exchange name/ contact and insurance details.