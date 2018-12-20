Police called after man locks himself in Jarrow house

Police were called to a house in Jarrow this evening after concern for a man's welfare.

Officers were at the house in Wood Terrace, Jarrow, close to Monkton Stadium, for almost four hours.

A Northumbria Police spokesman said: "At around 5.10pm this afternoon police received a report of concern for the welfare of a man at an address on Wood Terrace in Jarrow.

"Officers have attended the scene, where a 46-year-old man had locked himself inside the address.

"Specialist negotiators are on the scene to speak to the man and ensure he is safe and well."

A neighbour, who did not wish to be named, said: "When we pulled up outside, they were there.

"When I had to get something out of the car, I spoke to an officer.

"I said 'What's going on?' and he said 'It is nothing serious to worry about. It is just an isolated incident'."

Officers had been talking to the man through the letterbox and an open window and had gained access to the rear of the house, she said: "An ambulance turned up at 8.45pm and went in the back door. Police brought out their equipment that had obviously been used to get in the back - red battering rams and cutters etc.

"Then the police van reversed up to the front and a male was brought out in hand cuffs and put in the back of the van.

"The police van took him away, paramedics came out with no other casualty and drove off."