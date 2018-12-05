Police called to Metro station after reports passenger was being 'abusive and refusing to leave train'

Metro trains have been delayed following a police incident at a station this afternoon.

Northumbria Police say that they received reports that a passenger was being abusive to staff at Jarrow station and refusing to leave a train.

A train has had to be held at the station because of the incident.

There are delays of up to 30 minutes between Heworth and Whitley Bay.

A Northumbria Police spokesman said: “At 12.46pm today, police received a report of a disturbance at Jarrow Metro Station.

"It was reported that a passenger was being abusive to staff and refusing to leave a train.

“Officers are currently at the scene.”

Metro tweeted: "A train has been held at Jarrow due to police attending.

"Due to this we have a gap in the service of up to 30 mins to trains running between Heworth and Whitley Bay.

"Please leave extra time for your journey if you're travelling in the area."