Police called to Metro station after reports passenger was being 'abusive and refusing to leave train'

Metro trains have been delayed following a police incident at a station this afternoon.
Northumbria Police say that they received reports that a passenger was being abusive to staff at Jarrow station and refusing to leave a train.
A train has had to be held at the station because of the incident.
There are delays of up to 30 minutes between Heworth and Whitley Bay.
A Northumbria Police spokesman said: “At 12.46pm today, police received a report of a disturbance at Jarrow Metro Station.
"It was reported that a passenger was being abusive to staff and refusing to leave a train.
“Officers are currently at the scene.”
Metro tweeted: "A train has been held at Jarrow due to police attending.
"Due to this we have a gap in the service of up to 30 mins to trains running between Heworth and Whitley Bay.
"Please leave extra time for your journey if you're travelling in the area."