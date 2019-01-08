Police called to tackle anti-social behaviour outside of McDonald's in South Shields

Police were called to South Shields town centre following reports of anti-social behaviour.

At around 5.30pm on Monday night Northumbria Police officers received a report that a group of youths were setting off fireworks outside of McDonald's on King Street in the town.

Police attended the scene but the suspected group had already left.

Officers carried out inquiries but established that no crimes had been committed.

No one was injured.

