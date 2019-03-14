Police cars and ambulance in South Shields street as man taken from house in wheelchair

Police officers and paramedics have attended a house in a South Shields street this evening.
Several police cars and an ambulance are at a property in Boldon Lane in the town.
A witness has reported seeing a man taken from the house in a wheelchair by paramedics.
Police arrived at the house just over one hour ago.
A spokeswoman for the North East Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 4.47pm to an incident at a private address in Boldon Lane, South Shields.
"Police also attended the scene.
"We are currently still on the scene."