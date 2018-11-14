Police chief tells of authorising South Shields street shooting

A senior police officer who authorised the use of lethal force against a man who was later shot in a South Shields street has told an inquest how events unfolded.

Chief Inspector David Guthrie of Northumbria Police told an inquest of the ‘fast moving and dynamic’ situation which led to James Carlo Wilson being shot by a police marksman.

Police on the scene after James Carlo Wilson was shot in Frenchman's Way, South Shields.

The police received an anonymous call at 12.57am and by 1.35am Mr Wilson, 24, had been shot outside a house in Frenchman’s Way in South Shields.

A jury at the inquest at Mansion House, Jesmond, heard Mr Wilson died in hospital on April 1, 2016, three days after he was shot.

Chf Insp Guthrie said he was on duty as joint force operations manager and tactical firearms commander in a room in force headquarters in Ponteland when the incident was passed to him by control room staff in South Shields, who had taken an anonymous 999 call.

The call said James Wilson had a 9mm gun and was outside a house in Frenchman’s Way in South Shields.

“I had to decide on the appropriate response,” said Chf Insp Guthrie.

“I asked the control room to try to contact the caller again to get more information, but they were unable to do so.

“We had the number, but it was not a number known to us.

“The caller appeared drunk, and there was no other corroboration.

“No other member of the public had called about a man with a gun in Frenchman’s Way, so my initial assessment was the call was malicious.

“However, a firearm had been mentioned, so no response was not an option.”

Chf Insp Guthrie said he asked a unformed officer in South Shields to identify a rendez-vous point for police resources.

“If was a Bank Holiday,” said Chf Insp Guthrie. “There were two armed response vehicles on duty, they had to cover the whole force area from Sunderland to Berwick and across to Cumbria.

“One armed response vehicle was in Newcastle city centre, and the other was at the airport.

“I asked for both of them to travel to the scene, but without armed authority at that point .”

The inquest heard Chf Insp Guthrie changed his view of the situation after a traffic officer, PC Huntley, in an unmarked car drove along Frenchman’s Way.

“He reported there was a man outside a house in Frenchman’s Way, and he had something black in his hand,” said Chf Insp Guthrie.

“He couldn’t see if it was a gun, but it was some corroboration of the anonymous call.

“We had also been back in touch with the caller, and some threats had been made about shooting police.

“At 1.22am I briefed the firearms officers, and I instructed uniformed officers to form an outer cordon.

“The ideal situation being for the firearms officers to control the man with the gun, and for the uniformed officers to prevent members of the public from coming into contact with him.

“I was conscious that it’s a residential area, and I couldn’t prevent someone emerging from one of the houses.

“The safety of the public being my top priority.”

In a second call, the caller changed from speaking about James Wilson in the third person to speaking about him in the first person.

This led officers to conclude both of the calls were from Mr Wilson.

Threats were made to shoot police during the second call, during which there was also a noise which could have been a gun being fired.

It was not possible to tell if the noise was a real gun or an imitation, the inquest heard.

Mr Wilson was later found to have an air pistol, described as a ‘convincing replica’ of a handgun.

Chf Insp Guthrie said he decided best strategy was to ‘challenge from cover’, meaning the armed officers could instruct Mr Wilson to put the gun down using their cars as cover.

The jury heard a recording of police officers telling Mr Wilson they were armed, and that he should put down the gun.

When he did not he was shot with a plastic bullet by one officer, then shot by another officer with a rifle.

The inquest is proceeding and is expected to last three weeks.