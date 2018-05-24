Police clampdown on off-road bikers in South Tyneside

Police are ramping up their efforts to tackle illegal off-roading in South Tyneside.

Officers at Northumbria Police have become aware of a recent trend of illegal motorcycle riding in West Boldon.

They have received multiple reports of people taking part in illegal riding at the old UK Coal site on Follingsby Lane.

Neighbourhood officers have acted swiftly on these incidents with 15 riders being issued with warnings which could eventually see their bikes seized and destroyed.

Increased signage and fencing has been erected and this has helped to reduce the number of riders on the site.

However, despite these efforts the issue still persists and neighbourhood Inspector Denise Townsley has now warned anyone attending that their vehicles could be destroyed.

She said: “Failure to comply with this warning may result in a sizeable fine, penalty points or disqualification, and the seizure and destruction of the vehicle.

“Local police are aware of the issue and have taken steps to address this, and officers are carrying out regular patrols in the area in order to target offenders and prevent risk of harm and annoyance to the local community.

“This work will continue and we would encourage residents to report incidents and provide information of any persons involved, in confidence.”

Anyone who wants to report an incident or has any information to provide can do so by calling 101 or reporting online at www.northumbria.police.uk/contact.