Police hunt man after South Shields stabbing

Police are hunting a knifeman following a street stabbing in South Tyneside.

The investigation follows an incident in the Chichester area of South Shields on Thursday evening.

Police say a 33-year-old man suffered a serious injuries when he was stabbed following “an altercation” at the junction of Bertram Street and Alice street at about 6.30pm.

Officers believe the incident happened after the victim and his assailant left a house in nearby Marshall Wallis Road.

Yesterday police were continuing their investigations in the area.

Officers were seen making door-to-door inquiries

The injured man’s condition was said by a Northumbria Police spokeswoman to be “serious but stable.” last night.

A witness described looking from his kitchen window to see paramedics treating a man lying motionless on the pavement opposite.

He said: “There were probably four police or ambulance people tending to him.

“He was flat out on the pavement - I couldn’t see how badly injured he was, but it looked pretty serious.

“The guy was just lying there, I didn’t notice anyone who looked like they may have been responsible, the police didn’t seem to be holding someone.

“There were a lot police around and I saw at least one ambulance.

“The police have been making door-to-door inquiries today, but I didn’t see anything of the attack, just the aftermath.”

Another resident said: “There was a heavy police presence in the hours afterwards.

“A big section of Alice Street was taped off from about 6pm until around midnight, and the police have been back again today asking questions.

“There were probably about four police cars straight away in response to this, there was a lot of activity.

“It happened right on the corner across the road from me, it’s unpleasant to see that kind of thing on your doorstep.”

A Northumbria Police spokeswoman said: “A man has been left with serious injuries after being stabbed following an “alteraction” in the street. The incident happened at 6.30pm on Thursday, January 18, after the victim and offender left an address in Marshall Wallis Road.

“An altercation took place at the junction with Bertram Street and Alice Street. A man was left with serious injuries.

“The offender is believed to be known to the victim.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference 861 180118 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.