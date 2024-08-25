Police investigation launched after man's body found in Tyneside park

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An investigation has been launched after a man’s body was found in a park in Gateshead.

At 6.10am on Sunday, August 25, police officers received a report of concern for the welfare of a man at a grassy area off Shipcote Lane in Gateshead.

Emergency services attended the scene and the man - aged in his 50s - was confirmed as deceased.

A full investigation has been launched into the circumstances surrounding the man’s death, which police are currently treating as unexplained.

An increased police presence remains in the area as officers carry out enquiries.

Detective Inspector Chris Deavin, of Northumbria Police’s Major Investigation Team (MIT), said: “We are in the very early stages of this investigation and are keeping an open mind as to what may have occurred.

“A large police cordon remains in place as we carry out a range of enquiries at the scene, and I would like to thank the community for their ongoing patience and cooperation.

“I would ask anybody who believes they have any information about this incident, or who saw anything suspicious in this area last night or this morning, to come forward and speak to us.”

Anyone with information that can assist the investigation is asked to contact police by sending a direct message, using the live chat function on our website or by visiting the Northumbria Police website, quoting reference NP-20240825-0241.