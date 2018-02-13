Police name biker killed in off-road crash near pub

A motorcycle rider killed when the bike he was on hit a metal barrier has been named.

Keith Stobbart, 31, from Jarrow, was riding along the old mineral line which runs under Mill Lane, Hebburn, last Wednesday night when the crash happened.

The scene of the crash

Police say the accident happened near the Cock Crow Inn when the rider collided with a barrier on the pathway at about 9.15pm.

Mr Stobbart suffered fatal injuries in the crash and despite attempts by paramedics, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police officially named him today and confirmed inquiries are ongoing.