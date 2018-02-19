Police officer set for trial over alleged assault on suspect

A police officer from Hebburn is set to stand trial on charges of assault.

Paul McVeigh, 48, is accused of assaulting a suspect while they were in police custody in January 2017.

He is due to appear at Teesside Crown Court on Wednesday.

PC McVeigh, who is a police constable with Northumbria Police, was investigated by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

The IOPC had received a referral from Northumbria Police about the conduct of the officer following the arrest of a man on January 26, 2017.

A statement from the IOPC added: "The man suffered injuries to his face in police custody which required hospital treatment.

"Our investigation looked at the circumstances of the arrest, the officer’s actions and the use of force against the man arrested.

"The investigation was completed in May 2017 and the file of evidence sent to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), who made the decision to charge PC McVeigh with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and assault by beating."