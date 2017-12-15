Police plea to trace missing South Shields man

Police have today appealed for information to help trace a missing man.

Thirty-eight-year-old Stephen Lincoln left him his home in South Shields on Friday, December 8, and was last seen in South Tyneside on Sunday, December 10.

He was last seen wearing a woolen camouflage beanie hat, light grey zipped hooded fleece coat, blue jeans, black t-shirt and carrying a red sports holdall. He has a number of tattoos.

Officers are carrying out inquiries to trace him and are appealing for the public's help.

Stephen, or anyone who knows where he is, is asked to contact Northumbria Police on 101, quoting reference 1054 081217.