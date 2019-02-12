Police probe burglaries at two different South Shields bars

Police are investigating break-ins at two South Shields bars in which alcohol, electrical equipment and till drawer were stolen.

Chameleon Lounge in Claypath Lane and Tinker Smiths in Stanhope Street were broken into two weeks apart.

Tinker Smiths in South Shields.

Alcohol and electrical equipment was stolen from Chameleon Lounge in the early hours of Wednesday, February 6, while a till drawer was taken from Tinker Smiths on Saturday, January 19.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: "On February 6, police received a report of a burglary at Chameleon on Claypath Lane, South Shields.

"Offenders gained entry to the premises and stole a quantity of alcohol and electrical equipment.

"Inquiries are ongoing."

"On January 19, police received a report of a burglary at Tinker Smiths on Stanhope Street, South Shields.

"At some point between 3am and 9am, offenders gained entry to the premises and stole a till drawer.

"The till drawer was later located by officers.

"Inquiries are ongoing."