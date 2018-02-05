Police probe unexplained death after man's body found in Jarrow

The body of a man has been found in Jarrow this morning.

Northumbria Police were called to Calf Close Burn near Fellgate Avenue around 9am today, Monday, February 5, after the body of a man was found.

Police on scene of the incident in Calfclose Burn in Jarrow today.

The death is being treated as unexplained and a cordon is in place in the area while police deal with the incident.

Three Hazardous Area Response vehicles were called to the incident at 8.56am and one remains on scene.

A Northumbria Police spokeswoman said: "Police were called just after 9am this morning to Calf Close Burn near Fellgate Avenue after the body of a man was found.

"The death is currently being treated as unexplained.

The scene at Calfclose Burn near Fellgate Avenue in Jarrow.

"A cordon is in place in the area while police deal with the incident."

A spokeswoman from the North East Ambulance Service said:" We were called at 8.56am to the Roselea area of Jarrow and dispatched three of our Hazardous Area Response vehicles to the scene.

"One remains at the scene."

One woman said: "I was taking the children to school when we heard sirens and police down the road. We didn't know what was happening.

A police cordon is at the scene.

"There was also an ambulance.

"The police were in the water.

"I hoped no one was seriously hurt, but I found out later they had found a man's body.

"It's just so sad. I knew it was something bad when I saw it."

A dog walker who wished not to be named said: "I walk my dog here everyday. It was a shock when I came down and saw the police cordon.

"The area is so well used. It's just sad, it's devastating to hear news like this and so close to where you live too.

"My heart goes out to his family."

A woman said: "It was my friend who found him.

"She was out walking the dog when she come across him.

"A man who was passing said she was crying and shouted of him to get her dogs.

"You just don't know what's happened."