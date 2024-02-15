Police release image of man after assault on Metro in South Tyneside
Officers investigating an assault on a Metro train in South Tyneside have released the image of a man who they would like to trace.
At around 8.30pm on Friday, December 22, it was reported that two men onboard the train between Tyne Dock and Chichester stations were involved in a brief verbal disagreement.
Then, for reasons yet to be established, a male offender has then proceeded to punch the other man in the face.
The suspect has then left the train at Chichester Metro station on Dacre Street.
The victim – in his 50s – suffered cuts and swelling to his face which required stitches at hospital.
Officers on patrol in the nearby area were alerted to the report, and launched an investigation.
As part of their ongoing enquiries, officers have now identified a man who they would like to speak to in connection with the report.
He was in the area at the time and could have information which assists police with their investigation.
The man, or anyone who recognises him, is asked to contact police via the ‘Report’ page of the Northumbria Police website or by calling 101 quoting crime number 157857E/23.