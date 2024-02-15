Police release image of man after assault on Metro in South Tyneside

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Officers investigating an assault on a Metro train in South Tyneside have released the image of a man who they would like to trace.

At around 8.30pm on Friday, December 22, it was reported that two men onboard the train between Tyne Dock and Chichester stations were involved in a brief verbal disagreement.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police would like to trace this man after a Metro assault.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Then, for reasons yet to be established, a male offender has then proceeded to punch the other man in the face.

The suspect has then left the train at Chichester Metro station on Dacre Street.

The victim – in his 50s – suffered cuts and swelling to his face which required stitches at hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers on patrol in the nearby area were alerted to the report, and launched an investigation.

As part of their ongoing enquiries, officers have now identified a man who they would like to speak to in connection with the report.

He was in the area at the time and could have information which assists police with their investigation.